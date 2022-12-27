Police report image

Olean Police

  • Saturday, 2:48 a.m., Lamont I. Coleman, 36, of Port Allegany, Pa., was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated driving while intoxicated per se and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, all unclassified misdemeanors; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and two traffic infractions. Coleman was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Saturday, 4:31 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident when police said a vehicle operated by Kyle C. Horton, 31, of Olean, was turning from West Riverside Drive on to South Union Street when it hit a vehicle operated by Susanne E. Isaman, 75, of Olean.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social