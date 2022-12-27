- Saturday, 2:48 a.m., Lamont I. Coleman, 36, of Port Allegany, Pa., was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated driving while intoxicated per se and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, all unclassified misdemeanors; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and two traffic infractions. Coleman was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 4:31 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident when police said a vehicle operated by Kyle C. Horton, 31, of Olean, was turning from West Riverside Drive on to South Union Street when it hit a vehicle operated by Susanne E. Isaman, 75, of Olean.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- DELEVAN — Daren D. Tingue, Jr., 32, of Delevan, was charged at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Tingue was released with a appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Allen O. Maynard, 45, of Great Valley, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, on a felony bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Maynard was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:04 a.m. Friday on State Route 19A and West River Road. Colton M. Rosier, 21, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:37 p.m. Friday on Route 16 and Grove Street. Xiao Chuang Gao, 36, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was identified as the driver. The other driver was an unidentified 17-year-old Chaffee youth. Two injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Denise M. See, 33, of Hinsdale, was charged at 9:43 p.m. Saturday, with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction in 10 years, both class E felonies, and use of another vehicle without interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. See’s status was not reported.