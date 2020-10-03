Police report image

  • FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:48 a.m. Thursday on County Road 31 and East Hill Road. Darlene K. White, 48, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. Thursday on Route 219 and Main Street. Kathy J. Edstrom, 46, of Limestone, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Stannards Road and Riverview Drive. Roxanne K. Sabins, 57, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:29 p.m. Thursday on East Road and County Road 15. Cody J. Huffer, 33, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • RED HOUSE — Rachel V. Mehmel, 35, of Salamanca and Amanda L. Jordan, 34, of Olean, were each charged at 8:22 p.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released wtih an appearance ticket.
  • ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:46 p.m. Thursday on Moland and Westgate roads. Joshua P. Sheehan, 20, of West Seneca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • YORKSHIRE

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:36 a.m. Friday on Creek and Van Gilder roads. Hunter C. Witt, 21, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

