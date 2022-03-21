Olean Police
- Friday, 8:07 p.m., Maria K. Covert, 20, of Olean, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was reported held.
- Saturday, 6:38 p.m., Melvin D. Frederick, 31, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was reported held.
- Sunday, 1:02 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Colleen L. Farr, 71, of Olean, was attempting to park when it struck a parked vehicle occupied by Melissa A. Hensel, 40, of Olean. Farr was reported at fault.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Stephanie C. McCarthy, 37, of Springville, was charged at 6 a.m. Friday, with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Pete Green, 54, of Olean, was charged at 3:48 p.m. Friday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:27 p.m. Friday on Route 16. William R. Johnson, 42, of Sandusky, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Trevor D. Bunch, 23, of Springville, was charged at 11:10 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Nelson E. Boutwell, 49, of Great Valley, was charged at 11:53 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — Aaron J. Dominesey, 35, of Attica, was charged at 10:54 a.m. Saturday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ARCADE — Margaret M. Wolf, 61, of Franklinville, was charged at 3:18 p.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated with a conviction within 10 years, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.