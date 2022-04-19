Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- Saturday, 10:15 p.m. — Miranda M. Foster, 34, of Portville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ALLEN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:37 p.m. Sunday on County Road 15 and Botsford Hollow Road. Taylor E. Dutton, 25, of Olean, and Zane T. Williams, 26, of Rochester, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:08 p.m. Sunday in a back yard on Five Mile and Hays Anderson roads. Gary R. Gibbs, 63, of Depew, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.