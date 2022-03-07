Olean Police
- Saturday, 5:29 p.m., Mark J. Dwaileebe, 41, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 9:09 p.m., Jermaine S. Price, 41, of Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree assault, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Chrishawn J. See, 25, of Olean, was charged on Feb. 26, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- ALLEGANY — Benjamin D. Hollamby, 40, of Allegany, was charged on Feb. 28, with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Coty J. Denning, 26, of Amity, was charged at 9:55 a.m. Friday, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:58 p.m. Friday on State Route 21 and Elm Street. Linda L. Cannon, 74, and Leland J. West, 66, both of Andover, were identified as the drivers. Four injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Lee A. Greene, 55, of Friendship, was charged at 9:42 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released to a third party.
- ANGELICA — Tanner R. Fuller, 39, of Belfast, was charged at 11 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated, a unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Justin D. Kulczycki, 23, of Machias, was charged at 3 a.m. Saturday, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal contempt, all class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Lennox B. Wilson, 28, of Gowanda, was charged at 4 a.m. Saturday, petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WIRT — Mackenzie E. Fimbel, 19, of Little Genesee, was charged at 10:28 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released to a third party.