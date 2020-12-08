Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:45 p.m.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 9;16 p.m., Keith A. White, 48, of Angola, was charged reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors, and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 6:40 p.m., Leslie M. Chapel, 43, of Salamanca, charged on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 4:19 a.m.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday on Route 242 and Maple Avenue. Alison L. Lancewicz, 34, of Holland, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Austin M. Phearsdorf, 23, of Carrollton, was charged at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday on Rock Springs and Buttermilk roads. Donald E. Ames, 42, of Niagara Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:05 p.m. Sunday on Portville-Obi Road and Woodlin Drive. Thomas J. Grimaldi, 54, of Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:09 p.m. Sunday on State Route 275 and Pangburn Road. Stephen R. George, 28, of Attica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND