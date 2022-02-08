Olean Police
- Sunday, 6:43 a.m., Gloriaette J. Paige, 35, of Olean, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. Her status was not reported.
- Sunday, 11:17 p.m., Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of Allegany, was arrested on warrants issued from West Seneca. He was turned over to the originating agency.
- Monday, 3:10 a.m., Melvin D. Frederick, 31, of Olean, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1:20 p.m., Shane A. Miller, 27, of Olean, was arrested on warrants issued from Olean City Court. His status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Joseph R. Paner, 42, of Depew, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with appearance tickets to a third party.
New York
State Police
- HUME — Casey M. Cassidy, 32, of New York state, was charged at 10:47 a.m. Sunday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. His status was reported unknown.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:41 p.m. Sunday on County Road 15 and Old State Road. Jennifer A. Ross, 45, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Tristan R. Collins, 24, of Belfast, was charged at 4:16 p.m. Sunday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Jovon T. Hall, 29, of Olean, and Mikayla S. Perkins, 21, of Bolivar, were each charged at 6:05 p.m. Sunday with obstruction of governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. Perkins was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; and operation of a motor vehicle with registration suspended, an unclassified misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.