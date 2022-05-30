Olean Police
- Saturday, 11:35 a.m., Jacob D. Hanigan, 28, of Olean, was arrested on two bench warrants issued from Olean City Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Sunday, 2:51 a.m., Dale R. Wagatha, 39, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- BRANT — Joseph Delio, 28, of Cattaraugus, was charged at an unreported time on Wednesday, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday on Ballard and Schuknecht roads. An unidentified 16-year-old Hume girl was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- AMITY — Jennifer E. Fowler, 30, of Belmont, was charged at 8 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Ilana P. Phiansou, 19, of Franklinville, was charged at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, with prohibited sale of alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:55 p.m. Sunday on County Road 11 and Sugar Hill Road. Paul J. Mosher, 53, of Hornell was reported to be the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — An unidentified 18-year-old Olean man was charged at 4:43 .m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both uncllassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:21 p.m. Sunday off Youngs Road. Melissa A. Amoia, 35, of Kenmore, was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.