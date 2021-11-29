Olean Police
- Friday, 5:18 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Main Street, when a vehicle operated by Ryan J. Boysha, 17, of Olean, struck a vehicle operated by James C. Williams, 56, of Portville, from behind.
- Friday, 5:29 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Main Street, when a vehicle operated by Andrea I. Kinnaird, 48, of Westons Mills, struck a vehicle operated by Kyler D. Burroughs, 34, of Olean, from behind.
- Saturday, 6:44 p.m., Lawrence D. Cook, 42, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing $792.90 in merchandise from Kohl’s. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 10:51 a.m., Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of Allegany, was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court, for public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:42 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 29. Kathleen M. Stoppelberg, 57, of Willis Montgomery, Texas, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — Jessica E. Waters, 29, of Whitesville, was charged at 6:41 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released to a third party.
- AMITY — Tammy L. Walls, 50, of Belmont, was charged at 10:19 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released to a third party.
- CARROLLTON — Steven C. Cabisca, 48, of Limestone, was charged at 10:45 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.