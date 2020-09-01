New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Jason R. Rodgers, 37, of Machias, was charged at 7:28 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Rachael L. LeFort, 29, of West Valley, was charged at 7:31 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — Dale L. Comstock, 37, of Belfast, was charged at 9:44 p.m. Sunday with third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY