Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 5:12 a.m., Regis Bucktooth, 34, of Steamburg, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and several traffic infractions. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Austin D. Rogers, 37, of Olean, was charged Tuesday, no time reported, with aggravated driving while intoxicated Leandra’s Law, a class E felony.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:16 a.m. Thursday on Back River Road and County Route 31a. Steven M. Cushman, 36, of Wintersville, Ohio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:06 p.m. Thursday on County Road 15 and Chapman Road. Kyle S. Wendt, 23, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:18 p.m. Thursday on North Main Street and Maple Avenue. Samantha E. Small, 28, of Little Genesee, and Ashley M. Austin, 37, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
