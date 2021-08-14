Police report image

Salamanca Police

  • Thursday, 12:20 a.m., Erica Fisher,38, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court with torturing/injuring animals, a class B misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Thursday, 7:11 p.m., Maria Sosa, 30, of Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court for misapplication of property, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.

New York

State Police

  • HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 and Underwood Road. Randy L. Rucker, 52, of Himrod, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:08 p.m. Thursday on Ashford Hollow and Hebdon Hollow roads. Dylan K. Taylor, 27, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • DELEVAN

— Brandon J. Herbert, 36, of Delevan, was charged at 4:37 a.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.

Tags

