Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 12:20 a.m., Erica Fisher,38, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court with torturing/injuring animals, a class B misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 7:11 p.m., Maria Sosa, 30, of Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court for misapplication of property, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 and Underwood Road. Randy L. Rucker, 52, of Himrod, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:08 p.m. Thursday on Ashford Hollow and Hebdon Hollow roads. Dylan K. Taylor, 27, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- DELEVAN