Olean Police
- Friday, 8:55 a.m., Dustin A. Hayes, 29, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- Saturday, approximately 8:58 p.m., Ronald W. Thompson, 53, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- NEW HUDSON — Two unidentified 13-year-old boys, one from New Hudson and one from Rushford, were charged at 4 and 4:40 p.m. respectively, and a 16-year-old Cuba boy was charged at 4:40 p.m. Thursday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. All were released with appearance tickets.
- RICHBURG — Jesse E. Smyers, 32, of Richburg, was charged at 11:28 a.m. Friday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree contempt, both class A misdemeanors. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,500 bail.
- WELLSVILLE — Rickey L. Armstrong, 42, of Wellsville, was charged at 1:11 p.m. Friday, with second-degree contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:07 p.m. Friday on County Road 18 and White Hill Road 1. Deborah S. Howard, 68, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — Thomas M. Albert, 35, of Freedom, was charged at 3:43 p.m. Friday, with torture/injure/not feed animal, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Barton R. Walton, 30, of Olean, was charged at 8:13 p.m. Friday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.