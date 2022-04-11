Olean Police
- Friday, 8:53 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on the exit 24 offramp of Interstate 86. A vehicle operated by John P. Tsoumpelis, 22, of St. James, struck a vehicle operated by Samantha A. Yeaples, 43, of Angelica. Tsoumpelis was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 12:16 p.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Alan E. Depto, 42, of Olean, was traveling southeast when he struck a light pole. He was charged with failure to stay in lane, an infraction.
- Friday, 2:45 p.m., no injuries were reported in the Burger King parking lot on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Sarah C. Hutter, 43, of Franklinville, backed into a vehicle operated by Jonathan B. Chaffee, 38, of Olean.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Wyait P. Crawford, 27, of Alma, was arrested Thursday, at an undisclosed time, on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. He was transported to Allegany County Jail and held without bl pending further action.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — A 17-year-old Ceres boy was charged at 10:45 am. Friday with possession of obscene sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OEAN — Bryce R. Tarbox, 25, of Allegany, was charged at 6:20 p.m. Friday, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — Michael J. Barnett, 35, of Angelica, was charged at 8:28 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- FARMERSVILLE — Archie J. Pixley, 37, of Chaffee, was charged at 9 p.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.