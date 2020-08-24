New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 a.m. Friday on Route 243 and West Centerville Road. Joanne C. Goodberry, 61, of West Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:31 a.m. Friday on Town Line and East Hill roads. Samantha S. Kaluzny, 37, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:58 a.m. Friday on Maple and Seventh avenues. Donna M. Bednarz, 61, of Allegany, and an unidentified 17-year-old Olean girl, were reported to be the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:26 a.m. Friday on Bolivar Road and Country Route 9. Mary E. Libertone, 70, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:58 a.m. Friday at the Burger King on Route 16. James Young, 49, of Buffalo and an unidentified 17-year-old Arcade boy were reported to be the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUME
- ore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Eric J. Pitts, 33, of Olean, was charged at 1:14 p.m. Friday with criminal mischief and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- NEW HUDSON — Eric J. Kaczor, 36, of Wirt, was charged at 3:33 p.m. Friday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- ANDOVER — Noah A. Pollock, 38, of Greenwood, was charged at 5:05 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Shawn A. Schhoepflin, 26, of Machias, was charged at 8:08 p.m. Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — Justin B. Schoonover, 34, of Hume, was charged at 11:42 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- LYNDON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday on Abbott and Macafee roads. Danyelle R. Chiarilli, 25, of Olean, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Route 219 and South Nine Mile Road. Oswald E. Brown, 27, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:27 a.m. Saturday on Route 98 and Sugartown Road. An identified 18-year-old Strykersville man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — Derrick E. Smith, 22, of Canaseraga, was charged at 1:20 p.m. Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and acting in a manner injurious of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- YORKSHIRE — Scott D. Davenport, 40, of Machias, was charged at 12:55 a.m. Sunday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% with prior and driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction, all class E felonies; and use of other motor vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
