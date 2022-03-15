Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Amanda L. Pratt, 39, of Wellsville, was charged with resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors; attempted third-degree criminal mischief; and trespass, second-degree harassment and open container, all violations. He was released with appearance tickets.
New York
State Police
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:35 p.m. Sunday on Route 417 at Steam Valley Road. Ronald A. Frazier, 67, of Shinglehouse, Pa. and Ryan L. Clark, 22, of Eldred, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Paul D. Williams, 50, of Olean, was charged at 1:42 p.m. Sunday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Noah Smith, 23, of Limestone, was charged at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jacob W. Crawford, 21, of Olean, was charged at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FILLMORE — Jeffrey L. Nendza, 38, of Hume, was charged at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday on Route 219 south of Westline Road. Cynthia A. Wilson, 56, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.