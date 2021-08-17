Olean Police
- Monday, 3:55 a.m., Nicole M. Karst, 42, of Olean, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Jordan J. Cornelius, 19, of Friendship, was charged with second-degree menacing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, no time reported, Randa J. Young, 30, of Andover, was charged second-degree burglary, a class A felony. She was also arrested on a bench warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court for failure to appear on a second-degree criminal contempt charge, a class A misdemeanor. Young was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.
- Saturday, no time reported, Bryce A. Schuld 34, of Wellsville, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time reported, Derek A. Storms, 34, of West Seneca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and no/inadequate lights, an infraction. He was released to a third party with appearance tickets.
- Sunday, no time reported, Terry J. Burdick, 39, of Friendship, arrested on a bench warrant issued by Wellsville Village Court for failure to appear on a previous second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other vehicle and traffic charges. Burdick was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Stephane Cwynar, 33, of Lake View, was charged at 2:12 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated per se and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, all unclassified misdemeanors, and move from lane unsafely, an infraction. She was released with appearance tickets.
- HINSDALE — Shane A. Ellis, 22, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8:30 a.m. Monday with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
• HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:55 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot on South Genesee Street. Deborah L. Patrick, 67, of Cheektowaga, and Michael C. Silvis, 58, of Fillmore, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
• WEST ALMOND — Raymond T. Hadsell, 51, of Friendship, was charged at 5:12 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday on Jones Road Spur. Aaron JM Taormina, 19, of Waterford, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:38 p.m. Saturday on State Route 155. Michael J. Carinci, 43, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.