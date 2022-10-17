Olean Police
- Friday, 10:07 a.m., no injuries were reported in a three-vehicle accident on Leo Moss Drive when a vehicle operated by Charlotte A. Burrell, 70, of Hinsdale, struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Joseph F. Gortaire, 70, of Olean, who then struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Ralph E. Fox, Jr., of Limestone.
- Friday, 10:54 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on North Union Street near West Sullivan Street when a vehicle operated by David J. Fidurko, 67, of Olean, went off road, striking a squirrel statue, among other things.
- Friday, 1:35 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on North Twelfth Street near West Sullivan Street when a vehicle operated by Christopher M. Elliott, 48, of Portville and a vehicle operated by Mitchell D. Martin, 36, of Olean, sideswiped each other as Elliott was going around a parked vehicle.
- Friday, 10:57 p.m., Paulamos S. Miller, 28, of Portville, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Miller was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1: 39 a.m., Michael J. Latten, 31, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Latten was released with an appearance ticket.