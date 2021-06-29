Olean Police
- Friday, 12:11 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on North Union Street Extension near exit 26. Christopher J. Chiapuro, 38, of Olean, was charged with failure to keep right, improper turn and leaving the scene of a property damage accident without reporting.
- Sunday, 2:25 a.m., Nasrudin H. Wright, 31, of Olean, was charged with second-degree contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 11:14 p.m., Brandon R. Willover, 18, of Cuba, was charge with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Chad R. Budinger, 39, of Salamanca, was charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor, and multiple violations and infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Jacob M. Nelson, 23, of Scio, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; possession of burglary tools, a class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of a radio device, a class B misdemeanor. Nelson was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,500 bail.
- Friday, no time reported, Matthew B. Blank, 32, of Andover, was charged with first-degree criminal impersonation, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and no/improper front/rear bumper, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, no time reported, Jeremy M. Hoffman, 45, of Houston, Texas, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. He was also charged as a fugitive from justice from Pennsylvania. Hoffman was committed to Allegany County Jail pending extradition and was issued an appearance ticket for the current charges.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Shawn Siago, 51, of Salamanca, was charged on an active deposit warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Cattaraugus County Court.
New York State Police
- SCIO — An unidentified 16-year-old boy was charged at 6 p.m. Friday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:19 a.m. Sunday on Grove Street and Grove Street Extension. Austin M. Pleace, 24, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday at 4:57 p.m. on Interstate 86 at the West Almond exit. Terry L. Briggs, 57, of Corning, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported Sunday at 5:21 p.m. on Interstate 86 at exit 26. Shawn M. Dibble, 46, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANASERAGA — Michael A. Parkinson, 26, of Bath, was charged at 8:30 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- ALLEN
— Richard L. Delude, 41, of Fillmore, was charged at 10:17 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.