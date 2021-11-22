Olean Police
- Friday, 4:41 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Lawrence J. Fuller, 83, of Westons Mills, struck from behind a vehicle operated by Rachel Raphael, 41, of Olean, who was stopped at the light at South 13th Street. Fuller was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 5:38 p.m., no injuries were reported in a three-vehicle accident on South Union Street. Police said a vehicle operated by Timothy C. Butler, 18, of Austin, Pa., failed to stop at a red light on South Union, striking a vehicle operated by Roger H. Johnson, 52, of Olean, which in turn struck a vehicle operated by Michael S. Babb, 31, of Olean, which was stopped at the light at West Henley Street. Butler was ticketed for running a red light.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Robert E. Calkins Jr., 36, of Salamanca, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on an active bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- BELMONT — A 16-year-old Angelica boy was charged at 10:45 a.m. Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Rachel A. Frank, 50, of Angelica, was charged at 2:36 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Nicholas J. Erdolino, 35, of Lackawanna, was charged at 8:31 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Jonathan A. Kulczycki, 25, of Yorkshire, was charged at 3:02 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Nichole L. Rybicki, 46, of Olean, was charged at 5:03 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — John L. Moore, 34, of Belfast, was charged at 9:21 p.m. Saturday, with third-degree assault, criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.