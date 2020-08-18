Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Charles Martin, 23, of Olean, was charged about 5:26 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol countof 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and moving from lane unsafely, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:52 a.m. Friday on Route 19 and Furness Street. John W. Dean Jr., 55, of Andover and Benjamin T. Grooms, 41, of Belmont were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — Charles R. Houser, 35, of Cuba, was charged at 6:35 a.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 bail.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in Ron’s Smoke Shop parking lot on State Route 417. Suzanne M. Gates, 64, of Olean,
- was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY