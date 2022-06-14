Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Andrew B. Collins, 20, of Scio, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and second-degree falsifying business records, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, no time reported, Krystena M. Wesche, 23, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and following too closely, an infraction.
New York State Police
- ALMA — Rickie A. Moultrup, 44, of Alma, was charged at 3 p.m. Sunday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALMA — An unidentified 18-year-old unidentified Allentown man was charged at 3 p.m. Sunday, with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- MACHIAS — James B. Simmons, 48, of Machias, was charged at 4:31 p.m. Sunday, with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- EULALIA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One fatality was reported in a one-vehicle accident at 3:05 p.m. Thursday on Route 6 W. Michael D. Yeager, 67, of Rew, was identified as the driver.