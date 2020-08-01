Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:39 a.m. Thursday on I-86 eastbound. The driver fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 39 and Route 16. Joan K. Tracy, 80, of Arcade; Teena M. Uplinger, 63,of Freedom; and Taylor-Dawn D. Sande, 25, of Delevan were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:04 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 and State Highway 39. Cayla S. Ferraro, 23, of Arcade and Bonita J. Baker, 63, of Olean were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY