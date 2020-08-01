Police report image

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:39 a.m. Thursday on I-86 eastbound. The driver fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

New York

State Police

  • YORKSHIRE — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 39 and Route 16. Joan K. Tracy, 80, of Arcade; Teena M. Uplinger, 63,of Freedom; and Taylor-Dawn D. Sande, 25, of Delevan were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:04 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 and State Highway 39. Cayla S. Ferraro, 23, of Arcade and Bonita J. Baker, 63, of Olean were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY

— April M. Bouter, 30, of Allegany, was charged at 6:10 p.m. with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.

  • GRANGER

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:15 p.m. Thursday on County Road 15 and Bowen Eldridge Road. An unidentified 17 year old Dansville boy was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.

