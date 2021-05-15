New York
State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:56 a.m. Thursday on Route 21 at Elm Street. Chiragkumar C. Patel, 36, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:18 a.m. Thursday on Bixby Hill and California Hill roads. An unidentified 18-year-old Franklinville woman was reported to be the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:27 p.m. Thursday on in the parking lot at Plaza Drive and Cinema Drive. Micelle A. Sisco, 21, of Olean, and Roy M. Burton, 57, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
