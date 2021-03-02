Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Ervin I. Tomb Jr., 37, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:13 p.m. Sunday on Truax and Proctor roads. Charles A. Buchholz, 35, of Hornell, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:33 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 and State Route 19. Robin R. Tolle, 19, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday on South Street and Whitney Place. Michael J. Weinblatt, 37, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on County Road 9 and Snowball Hollow Road. Danielle C. Baldwin, 39, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Dylan J. Troncone, 19, of Tioga, Pa., was charged at 1:30 a.m. Monday with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 a.m. Monday on State Highway 19 N. and Tuckers Corner Road. Thomas J. Auckland, 75, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- SMETHPORT, Pa. — Joshua Hanes, 31, of Ridgway, was charged at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with suspicion of driving under the influence. He resisted arrest, transported to BRMC for blood draw and remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.
- ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday on Prentisville and Windfall roads. Sarah B. Wheaton, 23, and Mary K. Lawton, 37, both of Eldred, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.