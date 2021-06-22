Olean Police
- Sunday, 5:42 p.m., Laurie M. Riordan, 54, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and refusing a breath test and move from lane unsafely, both infractions. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 8:15 p.m., Abigail R. Kennedy, 21, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 8:18 p.m., Brian P. Blasdell, 35, of Salamanca, was charged on a warrant for second-degree burglary, a class C felony; aggravated criminal contempt, a class D felony; two counts of aggravated family offense, a class E felony; third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Blasdell was also charged on a violation of probation warrant. He was reported held for arraignment in Salamanca City Court.
- Sunday, 8:30 p.m., David L. Fredlander, 34, of Salamanca, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court for third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment and operating a motor vehicle with obstructed view, both violations. He was reported held for arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Brendan C. Barnett, 37, of Bradford, Pa., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time reported, Brendan C. Barnett, 37, of Bradford, Pa., was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:25 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 east of exit 30. Leonard R. Terenzi, 72, of Berkshire, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:22 p.m. Sunday on Deer Creek Road and State Route 305. Bowen D. Restle, 20, of Cody, Wyom., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Sunday on Karr Valley Road and County Road 2b. Paul T. Rodriguez, 51, of Lockport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:21 p.m. Sunday on Olean Portville and Dugan roads. Anthony M. Funicello, 27, and Jesse D. Turner, 43, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:05 p.m. Sunday on Route 16 and Raub Road. Allan K. Maggiore, 58, of Cheektowaga, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:03 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 16 and Brown Road. Keith J. Kranick, 61, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:59 p.m. Sunday on an Interstate 86 onramp. Stephen B. Phillips, 62, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at exit 25. Brad P. McNiff, 44, of Troupsburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 244 and Decker Road. Shannon N. Appleby, 39, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Steven K. Bailey, 29, of Olean, was charged at 3:25 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. His status was reported unknown.