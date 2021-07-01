The Seneca Nation of Indians Marshalls contacted the New York State Police Tuesday for assistance in the search of an Angola woman.
The request, which came in at 3 p.m., is in the search for Gina J. Baca, 45, of Angola.
If you have any information or have seen Baca, contact NYSP at (585) 344-6200. Report No. 10308307.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 8:42 p.m., Charles W. Gilbert, 33, of Salamanca, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released on bail.
- Tuesday, 11:28 p.m., Gary R. Lawton, 61, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- DELEVAN — Brandon J. Herbert, 36, of Delevan, was charged at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt and criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday on Five Mile and Chapin Cross roads. Clifford C. Pyn, 59, of East Aurora, and Ryan A. Olson, 19, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday on Route 242 W. and Windsor Road. Savannah L. Kraft, 24, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY