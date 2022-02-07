Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:08 p.m., Jamie L. See, 36, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- Saturday, 9:48 p.m., Jesse J. Larson, 36, of Cuba, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Larson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 6:13 a.m., Tracy R. Maracle, 51, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Maracle was released with an appearance ticket on that charge and then turned over for existing warrants to the Cheektowaga Police Department.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 4:16 p.m., Wesley Kindt, 55, of Salamanca, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. He was reported held.
- Saturday, 6:21 p.m., Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, 31, of Salamanca, was arrested on an indictment warrant issued from Salamanca City Court for forcible touching and endangering the welfare of child, both class A misdemeanors, and third-degree sexual abuse, a class B misdemeanor. He was reported held in Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Saturday, 7:55 p.m., Douglas Farnham, 41, of Salamanca, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors; an third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- Sunday, 12:55 a.m., Dallas O’Brian, 40, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, an infraction, and numerous other traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- AUBURN — Marvin Reveal, 39, of Auburn, was arrested on a family court violation issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was reported held in Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Jason R. Beemer, 34, of Olean, was charged at 8:53 p.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Austin M. Pleace, 24, of Delevan, was charged at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FILLMORE — Paul R. Carnevale, 57, of Hamburg, was charged at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:21 a.m. Thursday on State Route 46. Alexis M. Foust, 23, of Emporium, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- EULALIA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:54 a.m. Thursday on Route 6. Judy A. Burrell, 53, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.