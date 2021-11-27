Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:58 p.m., Dylan C. Irvin, 23, of Olean, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and no license, an infraction. His status was not reported.
- Thursday, 4:24 p.m., Jordan C. Raynor, 28, of Delevan, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket. He was then charged at 6:14 p.m. with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle with impaired by drugs. He was reported held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, about 4:20 p.m., a motor vehicle believed to be a maroon jeep was involved in a hit-and-run accident. Police ask that anyone with information direct message their Facebook page or call the police department anonymously at (716) 945-2330.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, approximately 5:59 p.m., Jeffery Rios, 38, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:40 a.m. Monday on Fairview and Findlay roads. Troy Y. Latimer, 22, of Scottsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CUBA — Samantha J. Ellwood, 34, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:44 a.m. Thursday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Brad Benjamin, 37, of Rew, was charged at 3:20 a.m. Nov. 20, 2021 with possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Holly Pasinski, 28, and Gina Paoletto, 31, both of Olean, were each charged at 4:27 a.m. Nov. 20, 2021 with possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia. The driver was also discovered to be driving under the influence.