Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Tiffany A. Colon, 34, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Allegany Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance.
New York State Police
- ALFRED — Vance N. Gardner, 46, of Alfred, was charged at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Toby S. Smith, 49, of Olean, was charged at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within 10 years, both class E felonies, and use of another vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.