Hinsdale man facing several felony sex charges
HINSDALE — Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported at Friday the arrest of a Hinsdale man for several sex-related felonies.
After an investigation by the sheriff’s Criminal Bureau, an arrest warrant was issued from Cattaraugus County Court.
Scott D. Vaughn, 36, of Hinsdale, was charged at 9 a.m. Thursday at his residence, with predatory sex assault against a child, a class A-II felony; first-degree rape, a class B felony; first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree rape, both class D felonies; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Vaughn was arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail to be held on bail.
Olean Police
- Friday, 7:36 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on Chestnut Street when a vehicle operated by Cara L. Wilson, 33, of Olean, struck a utility pole.
- Friday, 1 p.m., Anthony J. Palmeri, 33, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 7:17 p.m., Shanelle L. Mohawk, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 8:58 p.m., Brittany L. Fuller, of Panama, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle, a violation; and unregistered motor vehicle and improper plates, both infractions. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 9:38 p.m., Tiffany L. Tarr, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 12:18 a.m., Andrew Bird, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle the wrong way on a one-way road. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Brent D. Gamblin, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, no time reported
New York
State Police
- SCIO — Jeramia C. English, 35, of Andover, was charged at noon Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was reported held.
- DELEVAN — Patrik M. Dabols, 30, of Springville, was charged at 3:37 p.m. Thursday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:06 p.m. Thursday on Route 417 and Clark Road. Derek Fagan, 37, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:34 p.m. Thursday on Niles Hill and Gordon roads. Mary D. Bastian, 73, of Wellsville, and a 16-year old Wellsville boy, were reported to be the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- BIRDSALL — Kenneth N. Hance, 56, of Portageville, was charged at 4:38 p.m. Thursday for unlawfully growing cannabis, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Becka L. Dixon, 52, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged at 4:38 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:59 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 21. Sarah M. Peck, 36, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Craig A. Knibbs, 36, of Buffalo, was charged at 7 p.m. Thursday, with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:20 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 and Neamon Drive. Jesse M. Diaz, 40, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — Michael J. Walsh, 52, of Alfred, was charged at 9:06 p.m. Thursday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors.
