Olean Police
- Tuesday, 1:50 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in a West State Street parking lot. A vehicle operated by Ford C. Kemery, 88, of Great Valley, was found to have struck a vehicle operated by Larry S. Combs, 74, of Limestone.
- Tuesday, 4:28 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street. A vehicle operated by Conrad E. Mighells, 84, of Randolph, was moving westbound when it struck vehicle operated by Kaitlyn R. Quinn, 22, of Olean. Mighells was charged with moving from lane unsafely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 12:50 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Leo Moss Drive. A vehicle operated by Margaret A. Petrillo, 74, of Olean struck a vehicle operated by Mary E. Leikam, 85, of Allegany. Petrillo was charged with unsafe lane change, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — William K. Eisenhart, 30, of Olean, was charged on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Corey A. McCarthy, 28, of Olean, was charged at 3 p.m. Thursday on a Cattaraugus County Family Court petition for failure to pay child support. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — Joseph D. Sweet, 42, of Belfast, was charged at an unreported time with driving while ability impaired by drugs, and resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
- OLEAN — Timothy L. McKnight, 64, of Hinsdale, was charged at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with previous conviction in 10 years, a class E felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and use of other vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE