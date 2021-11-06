Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:18 a.m., Tyler L. Evans, 25, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 10:55 a.m., David J. Nickola, 41, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 8:21 p.m., Larry R. Hill, 70, of Falconer, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both class E felonies. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 9:45 p.m., Ronald M. Pletl, 57, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Schyler S. Kling, 26, of Wellsville, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and trespassing, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- CLARKSVILLE — Brandon Willover, 18, of Clarksville, was charged Monday a with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Brandon L. Short, 34, of Wellsville, was charged Monday with second-degree arson, a class B felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- ANGELICA — Tristan R. Colins, 24, of Belfast, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:02 a.m. Thursday on Dutch Hill and Cross roads. David P. Klenk, 63, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 a.m. Thursday on Route 417 and Sanford Hollow Road. Andrea L. Harris, 22, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Rachel A. Frank, 50, of Angelica, was charged at 9 a.m. Thursday, with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and first-degree offering to file a false instrument, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Randy L. Frank, 50, of Angelica, was charged at 9:01 a.m. Thursday, with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and first-degree offering to file a false instrument, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:08 p.m. Thursday on Bolivar and Miller roads. Lisa C. Darling, 57, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — An unidentified 18-year-old Olean woman was charged at 2:09 p.m. Thursday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 19 S. and Plum Bottom Road. Ryan M. Keib, 29, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Thursday on Bolivar and Miller roads. Anna M. Button, 20, of Wellsville, and Derrick W. Smith, 39, of Hinsdale, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Terra A. Pierce, of Friendship, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 21. Terry L. Yonker, 72, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Thursday on State Route 417 and Black and George Road. Robert R. Goodwill, 57, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
