Cuba Police
- Saturday, approximately 11:34 p.m., John A. Dugrenier, Jr., 23, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and several traffic violations, after a one-vehicle accident in which a vehicle struck a house. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, approximately 1:51 p.m., Dayna L. Greene, 28, of Friendship, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and two traffic violations, after his vehicle struck three vehicles and a house. He was released with an appearance ticket.