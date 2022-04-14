Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time reported, Jasmine R.V. Nowak, 23, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time reported, John H. Finch, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — Mitchell S. Smith, 26, of Yorkshire, was charged at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — Elton T. Jensen, 44, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Mitchell S. Smith, 26, of Yorkshire, was charged at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class A misdemeanors, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- RICHBURG — An unidentified 13-year-old Richburg boy was charged at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
- WELLSVILLE — An unidentified 14-year-old Wellsville boy was charged at 3 p.m. Tuesday, with forcible touching of intimate parts, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Jan E. Morrison, 62, of Freedom, was charged at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Khristopher Bird, 30, of Buffalo, was discovered at 3:34 p.m. Sunday, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.