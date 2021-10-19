Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Steven M. Cushman, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more, all unclassified misdemeanors; and move from lane unsafely, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket to a third party.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Andrew J. Stokes Jr., 26, of Olean, was arrested on warrants issued rom Olean Police Department and New York State Police, Olean. He was turned over to the custody of NYSP.
- HUMPHREY — Lucas J. Prentice, 27, of Humphrey, was charged at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Miranda L. Stacey, 26, of Randolph, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Friday, on warrants issued from Olean City Court. She was transferred to Olean Police Department.
- SALAMANCA — Timothy J. Bottorf, 41, of Eldred, Pa., was charged at 3:39 a.m. Saturday, with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with uniform traffic tickets and an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Duane Hoch, 51, of Arcade, was charged at 3:06 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:58 a.m. Sunday on Roszyk Hill and Schrader roads. Collin J. Proctor, 25, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on Route 243 and Buffalo Street. Glenn G. Vancise, 45, of Canisteo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on County Road 3 and Stickles Road. Patrick E. Carson, 25, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:41 p.m. Sunday on New Hudson and Federal roads. Jon C. H. Kaczor, 42, of Dunkirk, and an unidentified 18-year-old Cuba man were reported to be the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:48 p.m. Sunday on Maple Grove and Cheesemen Hill roads. Mitchell G. Landphair, 19, of Strykersville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:08 a.m. Monday on Route 16 S. and East Hill Road. Jace R. Warner, 27, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- GALETON BORO, Pa.
— Joshua Sutton, 38, of Galeton, was charged with Title 75 violations and signs of impairment were observed. He was transported to UPMC Cole for a blood draw.