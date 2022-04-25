Olean Police
- Sunday 12:10 a.m., Christopher R. Kelley, 25, of Olean, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was also arrested on two bench warrants issued from Olean City Court. Kelley was reported held.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 8:18 p.m., Antonio Downey, 23, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 9:09 p.m., John Dehn, 57, of Franklinville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration, both unclassified misdemeanors, failure to stop at a stop sign, a violation, and refusal to take a breath test, an infraction. He was released with uniform traffic tickets to a third party.
New York
State Police
- BELMONT — Tony J. Beckhorn, 23, of Friendship, was charged at 12:20 p.m. Friday, with third-degree rape, a class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALFRED — Chad M. Patrick, 45, of Andover, was charged at 1:52 a.m. Saturday, with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.