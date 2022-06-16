Salamanca Police
- Monday, 6:25 p.m., Jeremy Finch, 36, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamana City Court. He was released withn appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time reported, Jeremiah S. Pizarro, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — Monyka W. Brunner, 40, of Amity, was charged at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Corry R. Fuller, 44, of Arcade, was charged at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Cindi E. Music, 46, of Bolivar, was charged at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, with second-degree bail-jumping, a class E felony. She was reported held.
Pennsylvania State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Daniel Vargas, 30, of Bradford, was found at 3:57 p.m. June 7, with criminal mischief under $1,000.