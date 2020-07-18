Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Lindsey N. Cruz, 33, of Portville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and move from lane unsafely, an infraction. She was released to a third party and due in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 9.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Preston J. Quinn, 26, of Salamanca, was charged at approximately 10:44 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket for Salamanca City Court at a later date. Olivia L. Marsh, 20, of Delevan, was charged during the same traffic stop with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle with improper plates and several other vehicle and traffic violations.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:05 a.m. Thursday on County Road 12 and Baker Road. AAron L. Ervolino, 33, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday on Barnum and Big Loop Mountain roads. Zarek L. Price, 20, of Port Allegany, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:14 p.m. Thursday on State Route 19 and Hanover Hill Road. Wayne H. Smallwood, 65,of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SCIO
- as reported at 1:36 a.m. Friday on Bolivar and Allen roads. Cathy A. Skiver, 59, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD