Olean Police
- Thursday, 6:04 p.m., Ashley M. Rainelli, 28, of Olean, was arrested on two active bench warrants issued from Olean City Court. She was held on an unreported amount of bail.
- Friday, 8:32 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State near North Fourth Street. A vehicle operated by Casie E. Boyle, 33, of Rochester, struck a vehicle operated by Shawna J. McBride, 34, of Warsaw. Boyle was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Darren S. Mattison, 38, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree menacing, all class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released under the supervision of Allegany County Probation Department’s pre-trial release program.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Lianxay Phommatha, 45, of Yorkshire, was charged at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, with promotion of a sexual performance by a child under the age of 17, a class D felony, and possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. He was reported held.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- OTTO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nicholas Brown, 30, of Bradford, was found at 1:52 a.m. March 25, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Daniel Dehaven, 40, and Lola Runyan, 32, both of Port Allegany, were both found at 1:20 a.m. March 26, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.
- KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Kevin Roberts, 45, of Cyclone, was found at 11:44 p.m. March 26, to be driving under the influence. He was remanded to McKean County Jail.