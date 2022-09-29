Olean Police
- Tuesday, 5:03 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Root Street near Maple Street. A vehicle operated by John E. Skadowski, 76, of Olean, was backing out of a driveway when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Gretchen M. Spencer, 48, of Olean.
- Tuesday, 7:55 p.m., Dwayne, NMI, Motley, 52, of Olean, was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Probation Department. He was subsequently charged with tampering with physical evidence to conceal/destroy, a class E felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Motley was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.