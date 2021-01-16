Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Ronald A. Gooley, 64, of Olean, was charged at 4 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant from Cattaraugus County Court. He was held for arraignment.
- CARROLLTON — William C. Carmona, 19, of Olean, was charged at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Allegany Town Court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Jacob T. Corbin, 18, of Olean, was charged at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a felony bench warrant issued from Perrysburg Town Court for failure to appear. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $500 bail.
New York
State Police
- EAST OTTO
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:20 a.m. Thursday on Connoisarauley Road and State Route 219. Russel J. Pielecha, 47, of East Otto, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.