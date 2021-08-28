Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Jenna R. Holly, 36, of Wellsville, was charged on a violation of probation. She was turned over to Allegany County Sheriff’s Department.
New York State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:58 p.m. Thursday on State Route 19. Casey W. Fuller, 27, of Scio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:14 p.m. Thursday on Main and N. End St. Laurieann Taft, 60, of Franklinville, and Steve P. Wahlstrom, 66, of Jamestown, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:50 p.m. Thursday on County Road 31 and Back River Road. Victoria J. Morrison, 60, of Scio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — Richard C. Jones, 34, of Kill Buck, was charged at 1 a.m. Friday, with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.