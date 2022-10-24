Olean Police
- Friday, 7:40 p.m., Turner J. Matthew, 34, of Olean, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Matthew was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 5:34 p.m., Mason D. Hadsell, 29, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and a vehicle violation. Hadsell was reported held.
- Saturday, 7:28 p.m., Gerard P. Piller, 51, of Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Piller was released with an appearance ticket.