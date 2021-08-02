Salamanca Police
- Friday, 5:44 p.m., Trinity Romero, 20, of Salamanca, was charged third-degree assault and second-degree harassment, both class A misdemeanors. Romero was reported held.
- Friday, 6:09 p.m., Keirrah Ground, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was reported held.
- Friday, 6:09 p.m., Wesley John, 35, of Niagara Falls, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court for third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
New York
State Police
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:39 a.m. Friday on Five Mile Road and Ford Hollow Road. Robert A. Richardson, 33, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:55 a.m. Friday on West River Road and Camelback Lane. David G. Cross, 52, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Church Street and Patton Drive. Carol E. Gerridge, 73, and an unidentified 14-year-old Limestone girl, were reported to be the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday on County Road 30 and South Hill Road. Jud T. Brainard, 73, of Andover, and Raymond D. Geffers, 62, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 westbound at the Allegany County line. Jeffrey P. Banaszak, 48, of Cheektowaga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Friday on Olean Portville and Promised Land roads. Justin J. Nease, 40, of Bolivar, and Daisey E. Collins, 28, of Portville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Leon Mangine, 36, of Wellsville, was charged at 7:40 p.m. Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:18 a.m. Saturday on Route 417 and Sanford Hollow Road. Caitlynn N. Barkley, 26, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WIRT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:10 a.m. Saturday on Route 275 and Wells Road. Tearyn R. Millington, 27, of Bolivar, and Robert G. Cummins, 66, of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:03 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at mm 119. Dena Papangelis, 62, of Birmingham, Mich., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:49 p.m. Saturday on County Road 20 and State Route 275. Amanda J. Davis, 35, of Belmont, and Wilma J. Fleming, 71, of Warren, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:23 p.m. Saturday on State Route 19 and Mills Road. Gregory A. Day, 60, of Elma, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:41 p.m. Saturday on Route 98 and Freedom Road. Cara A. Wolfer, 51, of Fillmore, and Stephen P. Miller, 53, of Corning, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday on River Road and County Road 29. Erica L. Miller-MacDonald, 50, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:07 p.m. Saturday on New Hudson Road and State Route 305. Jon H. Kaczor, 42, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BOLIVAR — Johnathan T. Russell, 38, of Bolivar, was charged at 3:57 a.m. Sunday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— Danielle Dulski, 35, of Mount Jewett, was found at 12:57 p.m. Saturday to be in possession of a controlled substance, for which charges are pending, and a traffic violation.