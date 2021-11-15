Olean Police
- Friday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Martin W. Schweitzer, 25, of Hamburg, attempted to cross East State Street, striking a vehicle operated by Gary M. Kazukiewicz, 40, of Buffalo. Schweitzer was charged with failure to yield right of way when entering intersection, an infraction.
- Friday, 9:17 p.m., Carol L. Spitale, 33, of Olean, was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and two traffic infractions. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 2 p.m., Frank G. Jones, 35, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 5:38 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street, when a vehicle operated by Jillian D. Holland, 37, of Olean, failed to yield when turning southbound on to the street, striking a vehicle operated by Jessica D. Bowen, 31, of Olean. Holland was charged with failure to yield, an infraction.
- Sunday, 4:06 a.m., David L. Maul, 23, of Olean, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Maul was reported held for arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 9:32 a.m., Brendon Chapman, 24, of Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant for felony aggravated family offense, a class E felony; endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released on his own recognizance.
- Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Rodney Doran, 32, of Bradford, Pa., was arrested on an arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree assault, both class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
- Saturday, 9:32 a.m., Madelene Bowen, 28, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. She was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Saturday, 9:32 a.m., Maria Smith, 28, of Arkport, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was reported held.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLD SPRING — Wade J. Bigham, 35, of Great Valley, was charged at 2:10 a.m. Saturday, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — John R. Krohn, 27, of Wellsville, was charged at 1:59 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:07 p.m. Friday on State Highway 70 and Freiner Hill Road. Lauri L. Proia, 70, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — Edward D. Linnecke, 30, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:42 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Alicia M. Vaughn, 38, of Olean, was charged at 3:29 p.m. Saturday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Anival Otero, 35, of Friendship, was charged at 7 p.m. Saturday with first-degree offer to file a false instrument, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Kodie R. Skeels, 24, of Delevan, was charged at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:05 a.m. Sunday on Salt Rising Road and State Route 417. Kelly L. Garden, 36, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.