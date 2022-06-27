Olean Police
- Friday, 2:42 a.m., Cassidy R. Knier, 21, of Olean, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment, both violations. Her status was not reported.
- Friday, 3:42 a.m., Shaine C. McInerney, 24, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two traffic infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 4:56 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at West State Street and Independence Drive when a vehicle operated by David W. Greathouse II, 33, of Salamanca, was stopped and struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Joseph P. Host, 47, of Alliane, Ohio. Host was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 9 p.m., Carrie L. McLaughlin, 36, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 10:24 a.m., Jamie L. Coleman, 30, of Cattaraugus, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus
County Sheriff
- PERRYSBURG — Juan A. Chan Caliz, 25, of Beaumont, Texas, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, an unclassified misdemeanor; and stop/stand/park on a highway, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- CARROLLTON — Justin J. Baribeau, 41, of Limestone, was charged at 4:11 a.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday on County Road 10. Margaret A. Williams, 73, of Sampsonville, S.C., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.