New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:06 p.m. Friday on State Route 16 and Brown Road. Mark S. Russo, 59, of Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Friday on Peters Road and State Route 219. Jennifer A. Kabel, 31, of Lancaster and Bonnie L. Traina, 57, of Lake View, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Tyler J. Fisk, 28, of Belmont, was charged at 3:37 p.m. Friday with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; third-degree burglary, a class D felony; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday on Route 417 and Old State Road. Katherine M. Mitchell, 20, of Cattaraugus and William A. Lewis, 49, of Olean were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Donald R. Wilson, 30, of Kill Buck, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Raymond E. Sage, 40, of Kill Buck, was charged at 6:50 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with previous conviction, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Mirranda L. Baker, 23, of Great Valley, was charged at 7:25 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Daniel J. Jennings, 36, of Sardinia, was charged at an unreported time Saturday with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:13 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 244 and Decker Road. Anthony T. Belscher, 23, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Chad M. Hamed, 44, of Olean, was charged at 5:45 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday on Stannards Road and Graves Lane. Ashley C. Morrison, 32, of Wellsville and Sheena M. Mosier, 53, of Falconer were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:47 p.m. Saturday on Stannards and Burnt Hill roads. Scott R. Ludtka, 27, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Joshua E. Tanner, 36, of Portville, was charged at 9:38 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny and criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:17 p.m. Saturday on Route 219 and Burleson Road. Steven J. Neal, 27, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA