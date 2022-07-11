Olean Police
- Sunday, 4:14 a.m., Tyler A. Shawley, 21, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 3:53 p.m., Javon M. Battle, 29, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 5:30 p.m., Krista L. Cooper, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus
County Sheriff
- OLEAN — Dylin J. Light, 27, of Olean, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Friday, on a felony bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to be held for court action.
- COLDSPRING — Miguel A. Rivas Diaz, 33, of Aurora, Colo., was charged with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and no/suspended registration and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, both infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket and uniform traffic tickets.
New York
State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — Cody J. Pepper, 27, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:11 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Jeffrey A. Cabisca, 47, of Carrollton, and Kevin J. Crowley, 27, of Limestone, were each charged 12:39 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Cabisca was also charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.