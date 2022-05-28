Cuba Police
- Thursday, 5 p.m., Brandon R. Willover, 19, of Cuba, was arrested on an active warrant issued from Friendship Town Court for endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. He was turned over to Friendship Police Department.
New York
State Police
- GERRY — Wade Pfleuger, 41, of South Dayton, was charged Tuesday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Austin J. Hunt, 42, of Wellsville, was charged at 11 a.m. Thursday, with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. He was reported held.
- WELLSVILLE — Connor E. McCullough, 21, Jeremiah D. Edwards, 29, and John R. Krohn, 27, all of Wellsville, were each charged at 4:19 p.m. Thursday, with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. McCullough was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Their status was not reported.
- HUME — Teresa Y. Bush, 45, of Fillmore, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, with fourth-degree criminal mischif, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.